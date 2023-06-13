The riders were the first to tackle the new 101km route as part of the annual Acorn by Synergie Dalmatian Bike Ride in aid of the Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

Over the dozen years the ride has been staged dogged determination by organisers, riders and supporters has seen it raise an astonishing £300,000 for the hospice.

Organisers say the next target for the event is to top the £500,000 mark.

Roger Cowburn, Josh Hemmings, David Hemmings. Picture: DBPR

Organiser Dave Rees at the start in Caerleon, to flag off the 101ers, said: "The new route, the longest we've organised, appeared to really grab the interest of some of the more serious riders. I believe we may, in the end, have even had 101 riders on the route."

Gary Price, Charlotte Mead, Hannah Stonelake, Simon Fairless. Picture: DBPR

The Dally, as it is affectionately known, offers a total of five routes with the new 101 covering a challenging route though Gwent and travelling across the Severn Bridge and back before ending in Caerleon

Dave said: "The route is for the serious cyclist and really suits the road bikes. It follows our now traditional route to Magor and then goes out to Caldicot, Portskewett then Crick, onwards through Mathern up to Chepstow and then over the old Severn Bridge to Aust in England and then back to Caerleon and, of course, at 101km it's in keeping with the theme of 101 Dalmatians."

Dave, who was named Fundraiser of the Year at the 2022 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent awards, said the much-loved event, which was started to help raise funds for the hospice after the death of a family member, now has an extra reason to keep raising funds.

Dave Rees gets ready to see off the riders. Picture: DBPR

Dave said: "The ride was started in memory of our friend and family member, John Dixon, who passed away 12 years ago. When we hit a quarter of a million pounds the hospice named a room at the inpatient unit in Malpas after John, which was a huge honour.

"Unfortunately John's grandson, Ryan, has recently passed away. Ryan spent his last days at the hospice recently. So after raising more than £300,000 the family once again had reason to use the hospice services.

"They said that despite 12 years passing the staff and the service that they received was every bit as good as it was all those years ago.

"The family are determined to carry on fundraising so that other people are able to receive end of life care in such a humane and compassionate manner. They cannot thank St David's Hospice Care enough for the way they go about their day making people feel so well looked after."

"The Dally is unique, there isn’t another ride of its kind from the five routes to the huge gathering to celebrate at the end in Caerleon, to the fantastic venue and all for our hospice.

"No one ever knows when or if they will need hospice services for a family member so it's so important to keep the funds being raised to enable them to give the most wonderful end of life care to the people of Gwent."

Event organiser Beth Harrington, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “The Dally is a truly wonderful, fun event which appeals to all levels of cyclists. The entry fee, together with any sponsorship raised, helps us to provide vital palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses as well as providing support to their families at a very difficult time."

To find out more go to www.dalmatianbikeride.com and get yourself in training for next year.