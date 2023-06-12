Rhiannon Bartlett, 24, denies being responsible for causing the death of motorcyclist Ian Edwards on a country lane in the Machen area of Caerphilly.

The 50-year-old was thrown off his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the collision, prosecutor Heath Edwards said.

Bartlett was coming out of a farm and on to Ty Canol Lane in a Mini One car on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Mr Edwards told the jury: “At around 9.20am that morning, Miss Bartlett pulled her car from the driveway from the farm where she was living.

“As she did so she was in the path of the motorcyclist.

“He had no opportunity to stop and he was thrown from the motorcycle and he subsequently died.”

Mr Edwards added: “The prosecution say she didn’t take enough care when she pulled out.

“We say her driving fell short of the standard of a careful driver that morning.”

Jurors heard about Bartlett got out of her Mini immediately after the crash and she called for help from the emergency services by dialling 999.

The court was told the defendant’s mother had performed CPR on the biker as he lay unconscious on the ground.

“Ross French, a paramedic arrived and he found that Mr Edwards’ heart had stopped and he wasn’t breathing,” the prosecutor said.

“Despite all the efforts of those at the scene, at 10.06am he was pronounced dead.”

The jury was told that, according to a road collision expert, Mr Edwards had been travelling between 20mph and 25mph at the point if impact.

Bartlett’s speed was calculated at being around 6mph to 8mph.

The defendant, of Ty Canol Lane, Machen, Caerphilly has pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Jurors were told Mr Edwards came from the Graig-Y-Rhacca area of Caerphilly.

The trial at Cardiff Crown Court, heard before Judge Shomon Khan, is expected to last five days.