The weather service has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Monday, June 12 and Tuesday, June 13.

Many parts of the UK are featured in the warning including Northern and South East Scotland, North and South West England as well as parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

As part of the warning, Brits are being told to expect difficult driving conditions as well as possible power cuts and flooded roads.

The Met Office has issued six tips for driving in a thunderstorm. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Met Office issues tips for driving during a thunderstorm

As a general rule, the Met Office advises that should take care when travelling in heavy wind, rain and thunderstorms.

"Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen," the weather forecaster adds.

If heavy rain is forecast, the Met Office says that you should avoid starting your journey until it clears.

However, if driving cannot be avoided and you do find yourself on the road during a thunderstorm, you should consider the following:

Wind up the windows and stay inside your car. Avoid soft-top convertibles, with their fabric roofs - they are most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning Be aware that current can travel through other parts of many modern cars, including GPS and radio systems. Cars with metal interior handles, foot pedals and steering wheels can also carry current Cars can be damaged both internally and externally by lightning strikes Give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. Keep your speed down.

There are certain types of cars that are more vulnerable including soft-top convertibles, due to their fabric roofs.

They are the most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning, the Met Office says.

Electrical currents can travel through the parts of many modern cars too like GPS and Radio.

Drivers have also been urged to be cautious over cars with metal interior handles, foot pedals and steering wheels that can also carry current.

Lightning strikes can damage cars both internally and externally.

Since Thunderstorms also bring a risk of sudden gusty winds, the Met Office has told drivers to remember more 'vulnerable road users' including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Drivers should keep their speed slow and keep a safe distance since they are more likely to be blown around by side winds.