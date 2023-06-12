Armed police were called to Courtybella Gardens, in the Pill area of the city, at around 5.30pm that day.

Specialist firearms officers wearing tactical gear and protective vests, and carrying weapons, were spotted surrounding the entrance to a house in the street, while others reportedly searched through boxes outside.

Armed police in Courtybella Gardens, Newport. (Image: Newsquest)

Neighbours looked on in shock as nine fully armed police officers surrounded the house, calling for anyone inside the property to come out slowly.

There were also two uniformed officers, police vans and cars at the scene.

Witnesses spotted a man, believed to be the occupier of the house, talking to police some distance from the property. He was not arrested and, after police entered the house to investigate, was later released at the scene.

The Argus understands the occupant of the house told witnesses on Sunday he had been using a water pistol.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said "an air rifle was seized" by officers at the scene.

"No injuries were reported," they added.