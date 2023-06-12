Jim Dyer, who worked for Newport Borough Council in the chief executive's department, died suddenly but peacefully at his Newport home, said his daughter Lynsey.

The former Duffryn High School pupil was a principal committee officer and a chief administrator officer during his local government career.

His daughter Lynsey said: "He was heavily involved in electoral registration and elections and this took him to places such as Cambodia, Serbia and Bosnia, setting up polls so people could start voting."

She said she can remember helping her father delivering election letters to people around the Gaer area of Newport.

She said: "We probably moaned at the time but would love to have that time back with him to do it all again.

She said: "While working at the council Jim was also involved in Newport twinning with Georgia in the USSR, a province in China and Heidenheim in Germany."

Mr Dyer was a keen local historian. He had to retire from work when he was 48 due to ill health, but he always continued with his writing.

Lynsey said: "He wrote several books - one called Death and Donkeys' Breakfast which is about the Merchant Navy. He also wrote more than 35 articles from memories of the Pill area and Newport harbour mission to name but a few - they can all be read on www.newportpast.com."

Some of the historical articles were also published in the South Wales Argus.

As a young man Mr Dyer was the drummer with the Park Trio, who regularly performed at the RAFA Club in Park Square, Newport, and he also enjoyed caving, potholing and hillwalking.

Mr Dyer is survived by three daughters Sarah, Lynsey and Elizabeth along with four grandchildren.

His daughter Lynsey said he would be remembered as being intelligent, kind and diligent.

His funeral will take place at Langstone Crematorium on June 30 at 10.30am followed by the Golden Lion, in Magor.