Gwent Police said earlier today, June 12, armed police searched a building in a wooded area while they attempted to locate Anthony Manson, who they would like to speak to about a domestic incident.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating reports of a serious domestic incident would like to speak to Anthony Manson, who could assist their enquiries.

“We're appealing for information to find Anthony Manson, also known as Tony and Antonio.

“Our officers would like to speak to the 65-year-old in connection with a report of a serious domestic incident in the Tintern area.

“The victim is safe and accessed support from specially trained officers.”

Gwent Police want to speak to Anthony Manson over a serious domestic incident (Image: Gwent Police)

Anthony is described as of slim build with a grey beard. He is believed to have a Cano Corso dog with him.

Chief Superintendent Ian Roberts confirmed armed officers were searching for Anthony.

"Our officers have been in the Tintern area since the early hours of this morning to search a building in a wooded area and carry out enquiries to find Anthony.”

"Specially trained firearms officers attended as a precaution to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Officers will remain in the Tintern area as the investigation progresses so please do not be alarmed. If you have any concerns or information then please stop and talk with us.

“If you believe you have seen Anthony, please do not approach him, call 999.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300190480.”