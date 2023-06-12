The site’s history is well known being used for the disposal of industrial waste material by a private company between 1969 and 1972.

The tip was closed in 1972 and covered with shale and stone dust and then a layer of topsoil was added.

In 1990 Islwyn Borough Council took ownership of the site.

A clay clap was installed over the site to reduce the amount of rainwater entering through the surface and a shallow, concrete lined ditch was constructed along the top boundary to divert any surface water around the tip and prevent it from entering the waste mass.

We know these details from a newsletter which has been produced by Caerphilly County Borough Council to aid residents understanding.

Historic monitoring of the quarry did not meet the legal definition of contaminated land.

As such Natural Resources Wales agreed that monitoring could be reduced.

However, recent heavy rainfall due to new weather patterns has necessitated a closer analysis.

This is a normal and positive response from both the local authority and Natural Resources Wales who will keep Welsh Government updated.

I urge any resident who has concerns or questions to take up the council’s offer and contact named non-political officers who can give information. These include Maria Godfrey on 01443811346 or godfm@caerphilly.gov.uk or Ceri Davies on 01443811348 or daviscj@caerphilly.gov.uk or ehadamin@caerphilly.gov.uk.

* With summer in full swing there are lots of exciting community events taking place in Islwyn.

This year’s Glastonselfy Festival will take place at Pandy Park and Crosskeys Rugby Club between 11am and 11pm on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. Tickets are still available online for what promises to a great community event for all the family.

Blackwood Town Council and Caerphilly County Borough Council will be bringing the sunshine to Blackwood for this year’s Blackwood Beach Party on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

In conclusion I want to pay tribute to Penmaen Labour Councillor Jim Saddler who died recently.

Only a week before Jim’s untimely passing, I was chatting to him at my advice surgery in Oakdale.

Jim was passionate about the return of bowls to Oakdale Recreation Ground. The dedicated and hard work of local champions like Jim is often unheralded. My thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s family and friends.