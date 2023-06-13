The site at Rogerstone is one of 33 Tuffnells depots across the UK, and the firm has around 2,200 staff nationwide - the "majority" of whom have been made redundant.

The Argus understands between 80 and 100 workers in Rogerstone could be affected by the collapse of Tuffnells, which one of its administrators blamed on "intense pressure on cashflow".

Rick Harrison and Howard Smith from Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint administrators to Tuffnells Parcels Express Ltd on Monday.

Interpath said Tuffnells had to "navigate a number of pressures which have impacted trading" since it was acquired by private firm Palm Bidco in 2020, including "the impact of Covid-19, high cost inflation and an increasingly competitive market".

"In recent weeks, the financial position of the business was such that [Tuffnells] needed to seek additional financial support," Interpath added. "After a number of options were explored, the directors took the difficult decision to seek the appointment of administrators."

Joint administrator Mr Harrison said: "Today’s news will be particularly devastating for Tuffnells’ 2,200 dedicated employees.

"Regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant.

"Our utmost priority will be to provide all those impacted with every support they need in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and minimising disruption to customers."

Joint administrator Mr Smith said: "Customers are advised that all transport hubs and depots have been closed until further notice. Our team will be making contact with customers over the coming days to arrange parcel collection."

Any customers who are expecting a parcel from Tuffnells which has not been delivered, should contact the seller for a resolution, as Tuffnells is regrettably unable to deliver any parcels, the administrators added.

Do you work for Tuffnells in Rogerstone? If you'd like to speak with a reporter about how you have been affected, contact me at nicholas.thomas@newsquest.co.uk