Anthony Manson was the subject of a major search in the Tintern area on Monday after Gwent Police received reports of a "serious" incident.

The force announced today, Tuesday, Manson had been found and arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.

He is currently in police custody.

Police started searching for Manson, also known as Tony and Antonio, in the Tintern area in the early hours of Monday morning.

That search included "specially-trained firearms officers" who attended "as a precaution to ensure the safety of everyone".

Following the arrest, detective chief inspector Steven Maloney said: "We thank all those who shared our appeal and provided information, supporting us to find Anthony.

"Officers will remain in the area as the investigation progresses so please do not be alarmed.

"If you have any concerns or information then please stop and talk with us."

The investigation into the alleged incident continues.

DCI Maloney said: "Anyone with any information they believe may be helpful can call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300190480."

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.