Wayne David, who is the current Member of Parliament for Caerphilly, announced last year he would be retiring at the next General Election.

Mr Evans, the current MP for Islwyn, was chosen as Labour’s candidate for the Caerphilly seat by the Welsh Executive Committee (WEC).

The Welsh Executive Committee is made up of representatives from each section of the party, including MPs, Members of Senedd, councillors, trade unions and Constituency Labour Parties (CLP).

There are tensions surrounding Mr Evans’ selection, because local Labour members did not get the opportunity to vote during the candidate selection process.

Caerphilly’s Constituency Labour Party (CLP) wrote to the WEC with their concerns.

The letter said: “The CLP wishes to place on record with WEC [Welsh Executive Committee] the dismay and anger felt at the way it has been treated with apparent contempt in this matter.

“It respectfully asks WEC to address the CLP concerns on this matter and restore the rightful expectation of members in Caerphilly CLP to be afforded a democratic selection process, albeit with some shortlisting guarantees.”

Mr David said: “It’s always going to be a bit difficult due to boundary changes. He’s a sitting member with a good track record and I’m sure he will represent the constituency well if elected.”

The Boundary Commission for Wales has said it intends to split the Islwyn constituency between Caerphilly and Newport West, which is expected to be confirmed in July.

If the changes go ahead, Cefn Fforest, Pengam, Pontllanfraith and Maesycwmmer will be part of the Caerphilly constituency.

A new constituency, Newport West and Islwyn, will be created and would include Abercarn, Argoed, Blackwood, Crosskeys, Crumlin, Newbridge, Penmaen, Risca East, Risca West and Ynysddu.

Labour’s Ruth Jones is currently the MP for Newport West.

Chris Evans declined to comment when approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.