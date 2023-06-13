Michael McConville, 51, of Moorland Park in Newport, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, June 12.

He faced three charges of sexual assault – all dated between September 1, 2015, and February 2, 2017. These all involved the same complainant, who McConville is alleged to have sexually touched without her consent.

McConville pleaded not guilty to each of these offences.

He also denied a charge of exposure – between the same dates – after allegedly intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

“The defendant has stated they are firm not guilty pleas,” said Mr Jones, defending.

“They are allegations that first surfaced in 2017. They were not pursued then, but have been now.”

All four offences are alleged to have taken place in South Wales, Llanelli Magistrates’ Court previously heard.

McConville, who is out on bail, will face a four-day trial from November 13.