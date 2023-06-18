According to the most recent figures, 19 food and drink establishments were awarded top scores of five in their food hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency records ratings for venues, which are inspected and graded based on things like hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities, and management of food safety.

Establishments are awarded a score from five – the highest – to zero, depending on the inspectors’ findings.

These venues in Gwent all scored a rating of five in their recent inspections:

Blaenau Gwent

The Beaufort Theatre at The Beaufort Theatre and Ballroom, Beaufort Hill, Beaufort; rated on April 27;

Blaina Cons. public house, High Street, Blaina; rated on April 28;

Llanhilleth and District Bowls Club Ltd, in Llanhilleth, Abertillery; rated on May 4;

The Pontlottyn, in Somerset Street, Abertillery; rated on January 20;

Six Bells Bowls Club in Llwynon Road, Six Bells, Abertillery; rated on May 3.

Caerphilly county borough

The Afterschool Hub, in Pentwyn-Mawr Community Centre, Fox Avenue, Pentwyn-Mawr; rated on May 23;

The Coffee Mill, in Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca; rated on May 23;

Deri RFC Catering Hut, in Glyn Derw, Deri, Bargoed; rated on May 25;

Full Circle, in Plas Hyfryd, Ffordd Y Maes, Caerphilly; rated on May 25;

Rossi Café, in High Street, Bargoed; rated on May 17;

Subzero Ice Cream Ltd, in Riverbank Court, Newport Road, Trethomas; rated on May 17.

Newport

Sparkle Snack Bar at the Serennu Children’s Centre, Cwrt Camlas, Rogerstone; rated on June 1.

Torfaen

Yummies, Cwmbran