Clubcard gives customers access to more than 8,000 deals weekly on Clubcard Prices.

When customers shop they can earn Clubcard Points which when turned into vouchers, help families bring the cost of their weekly food shop down, get money off fuel or treat themselves with one of more than 100 Reward Partners.

Once their vouchers are converted, they can relax as any Reward Partners codes ordered up to June 13 will be valid for one year from the date of issue.

Tesco shoppers could save £351 a year with Clubcard Prices alone - based on the top 25% of Tesco Clubcard members and large store sales between 01/01/22 and 31/12/22.

Customers can treat themselves using Reward Partners such as food at Pizza Express, booking sunny getaways with Hotels.com or LeShuttle or family days out to Alton Towers Resort.

When is the exact deadline for converting Clubcard vouchers?





The supermarket is reminding customers that they need to convert their voucher value with Reward Partners before 11.59 pm on June 13.

From 00.01 am on June 14, Clubcard vouchers will be worth 2x their value with Reward Partners.

Tesco’s Chief Customer Officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices to money off your groceries and fuel, or redeeming vouchers with the biggest and most generous Reward Partner scheme.

“While we are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, we want to remind millions of Clubcard holders to redeem their vouchers at 3x the value until 13th June so they can use their Reward Partner codes to give themselves and their families a well-deserved treat.

“We have extended the validity of redeemed codes at the 3x rate, so if swapped before the deadline, they will be valid for a year, instead of six months, to give customers even more time to enjoy them.”