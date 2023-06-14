Mathew Thomas, 20, assaulted David Wren at Newport’s Atlantica Bar and Club on the night of the Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk boxing showdown.

The two had earlier discussed the fight and the Ukraine war in Usyk’s homeland at another venue before the defendant turned on the complainant.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “Mr Wren had began dancing with a female who in fact by coincidence was the defendant’s mother.

“There was nothing between them and Mr Wren in his statement refers to ‘me being me’ and was messing around and dancing with the defendant’s mother.

MORE NEWS: Speeding 150mph Lamborghini driver is drugs kingpin who made nearly £500k

“Mr Wren went up and kissed his wife who wasn't dancing because she's pregnant.”

Mr James added: “The defendant then, for whatever reason, became aggressive and agitated towards Mr Wren.

“He was making gestures towards him, inviting him to go outside for a fight.

“Mr Wren didn't want to do that and the defendant then steps forward, which is around his mother, and strikes him to the side of the head with the bottle.”

Watch: Teenage joyrider races hijacked police car at 113mph

He suffered cuts to the side of his face and ear but the court heard he hadn’t provided police with medical evidence or a victim personal statement despite requests.

Following his arrest, the defendant told detectives of his “disgust” at what he’d done.

Thomas, of Merlin Crescent, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence occurred on August 21 last year.

Ross Mcquillan-Johnson, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty plea and the fact he had no previous convictions.

He added how the defendant acted as a registered carer for his older brother.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told Thomas: “You assaulted the victim David Wren in the Atlantica Bar and Club, hitting him with a glass bottle to the right side of his face.

"This attack appears to have been effectively entirely unprovoked – you have not provided any good reason for deciding to assault Mr Wren.

“You used the glass effectively as a weapon.

“The excessive amount of alcohol you consumed at the time of the offence is an aggravating factor.”

Thomas was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must complete six sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement and was told to pay £420 costs.