FIREFIGHTERS were called to a Gwent village on Monday night after a van erupted in flames.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm in Ramson Close, Penpedairheol in the Rhymney Valley.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Aberbargoed Fire Station were sent to the scene following "reports of a vehicle fire", alongside other members of the emergency services.

They battled the fire for around half an hour before sending a stop message to the fire service headquarters, indicating the blaze was under control.