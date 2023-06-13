FIREFIGHTERS were called to a Gwent village on Monday night after a van erupted in flames.
The incident happened shortly before 9pm in Ramson Close, Penpedairheol in the Rhymney Valley.
A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Aberbargoed Fire Station were sent to the scene following "reports of a vehicle fire", alongside other members of the emergency services.
They battled the fire for around half an hour before sending a stop message to the fire service headquarters, indicating the blaze was under control.
