Darran Medd was pronounced dead at the scene after the white Transit van he was driving was involved in a crash near Tredomen, in Caerphilly county borough.

The 56-year-old, from Merthyr Tydfil, will be "missed deeply", his loved ones said in a tribute shared today, Tuesday.

Gwent Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward as the investigation of the fatal crash continues.

Mr Medd's family said: "Our loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, Darran was tragically taken from us far too soon.

"As a family we have received an outpouring of kindness and supportive words to which we are extremely grateful.

"Darran was well loved and will be missed deeply by all.

"We would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their efforts that day."

Gwent Police officers joined paramedics and an air ambulance crew in responding to the crash, which was reported on the A472 at around 2.20pm on Tuesday, June 6.

Investigating officers now want to speak to anyone who was travelling on that road around the time the incident took place.

Any motorists who were travelling on the A472, near Tredomen, between 2.10pm and 2.20pm on Tuesday 6 June, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage has been asked to contact the force.

You can call 101, quoting log reference 2300185054, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media with information.