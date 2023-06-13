Many local people will know that the site was used for the disposal of industrial waste material by private companies between 1969 and 1972.

This included an assortment of waste, chemical waste, Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) and drums with unknown contents. Caerphilly CBC became responsible for monitoring, testing, and managing the site in 1996.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a lot of inaccurate and potentially misleading information circulating in the community about the site, so the council is keen to help set the record straight and provide a factual update.

A newsletter has been created by the council to provide residents with useful information relating to the history of the site, works that have been undertaken to date, as well as ongoing plans to make further improvements in the future.

This has been circulated to homes around the site and also published on the council’s website alongside a list of frequently asked questions about Ty Llwyd.

The newsletter and FAQs can be accessed here: www.caerphilly.gov.uk/news/news-bulletin/june-2023/ty-llwyd-update?lang=en-GB

The council will continue to manage and monitor the site and the immediate surrounding area.

However, if you are concerned about the site in anyway, please do not hesitate to contact 01443 811346 or 01443 811348 to speak to our environmental health team.