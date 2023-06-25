‘WEDI Yma O Hyd!’ - in the immortal words of Dafydd Iwan, the Cwtsh volunteers and the Cwtsh itself are still here.
Saturday, June 10 saw the Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre (formerly the Stow Hill Library) celebrate its tenth anniversary.
Artist Justin Brown sketches in front of Cwtsh
Artist Jayne Prothero demonstrates her dolly peg art
Dawn Clayton, Fire Marshall at the Chartist Procession, seeing her photograph by Tony Carter in the Cwtsh exhibition
Goff Morgan, Newport Town Poet, reading at the Cwtsh Open Day Poetry Evening
Friends old and new from near and far joined in the celebrations and listened to the wonderful music provided by Katie Batchelor, violinist, Julian Hayman on guitar and Carl Butcher and friends playing their Arab instruments to produce their Middle Eastern sound.
There were refreshments galore and painters displaying the tricks of their trade including Newport artists Justin Brown and Gerard Whyman.
Young and old enjoying Open Day at The Cwtsh
Musician Katie Batchelor, artists Jayne Prothero and Justin Brown
Poetry Evening audience, Maureen Barrett reading her work
Trevor Palmer of GL 100 Services Ltd enjoys the Cwtsh Open day exhibitions
Mony Dart poses for her portrait sketch by artist Gerard Whyman
Photographers John Briggs, Cwtsh exhibition organiser, and Abergavenny’s Anthony Carter were there to record the proceedings.
Throughout the day interested parties came to see what was on offer and, basking in the warm sunshine, many of those present took advantage of the Cwtsh’s £10 membership scheme.
Julian Hayman, musician and songwriter, entertains at The Cwtsh Open Day
Always time for a cuppa at Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre
MS Jayne Bryant enjoying Open Day at The Cwtsh
Members of the public enjoying Open Day in the Cwtsh Gallery
In the evening there was a Spoken Word/Poetry Open Mic event featuring some of Newport’s finest poets reading their work - including Alan Roderick’s Cwtsh With An SH for Stow Hill.
This event was attended by an appreciative audience brought the day’s proceedings to a memorable and more than satisfying conclusion.
