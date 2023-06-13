Dafydd Williams, 19, was caught on dashcam as he took the police car for his hair-raising getaway as he was chased by officers.

A court heard the getaway drama began when police were called to arrest Williams and an accomplice after a racist attack on a garage owner.

Officers got out of their car to Taser his accomplice – but Williams hopped in to speed away in the marked patrol car.

He then drove the police car at speed throughout narrow country roads as passing motorists watched as it was chased by another police vehicle.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the court: "I will now play the CCTV footage of the dangerous driving because no words can adequately describe it."

Dafydd Williams

"He mounted the pavement close to pedestrians. He accelerated into a built-up area and drove at up to 90mph in a 30mph area, performing a number of dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and contravening road signs.

"He travelled through Machen village at 80mph and at one stage reached 113mph in a 30mph area, swerving from side to side.

"At one point the defendant tried to use a bus stop to undertake a red Honda Jazz, but he collided with its rear at 64mph, causing the Honda to travel across the carriageway and collide head-on with a Nissan travelling in the opposite direction."

Dashcam footage captured the moment a police motorbike and car were seen chasing Williams. Picture: Karl Johnson/Wales News Service

Cardiff Crown Court heard after crashing into the hedge he tried to run away but was caught by a police dog.

Police noticed an "overpowering" smell of alcohol emanating from Williams, who appeared "very drunk".

Williams admitted possession of an offensive weapon, racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated criminal damage, taking a police car without authority, dangerous driving, damaging property, driving while disqualified and unfit through drink, with no insurance or licence.

Video from inside the hijacked police car shows the moment Williams loses control and crashes into a hedge

Williams, of Wattsville, Caerphilly was already under a suspended 16-week custodial term for thefts and driving while disqualified.

He also had previous convictions for dangerous driving, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and threats to kill.

Richard Ace, mitigating, said: "There is an obvious level of immaturity, not just because he's 19 but because he's an immature young man for his age.

"He was introduced to alcohol and drugs when he was barely a teenager. When he was 16 he started offending.

Judge Recorder Simon Hughes sent Williams to a young offender institution for 92 weeks and banned him from driving three years and 46 weeks.

The damaged police cruiser. Picture: Karl Johnson/Wales News Service

Speaking after the case, Superintendent Leanne Brustad, head of Gwent roads policing, said: “Dafydd Williams was stopped by officers after he was seen driving dangerously.

"He chose to then take a marked police car, while intoxicated, and put members of the public and road users – many of whom undoubtedly thought he was an officer using the car for its intended purpose in response to an emergency – at direct risk of harm.

“A marked police car is not just something that our officers use to attend emergencies, it is a resource which helps us keep our communities safe. Williams’ dangerous behaviour meant that we were unable to use this car, which is funded by the taxpayer, to respond to calls to service while it was repaired."

Witness Karl Johnson, 32, was in the quiet lane when the smashed-up patrol car sped past around a corner.

He then saw a police motorcyclist followed by another marked police car in hot pursuit of their own force's vehicle.

And his dashcam then captured the moment the fleeing thief who stole the police car veer off the road into a hedge.

Karl, who captured the dashcam footage, said he thought he was going to crash into the police car as it wildly came towards him.

He said: "We were driving through the lane and I'd decided not to speed up knowing there was a one-vehicle bridge approaching.

"As we came to the corner a police vehicle was in the middle of the road.

"As the police vehicle swerved it lost control and disappeared through the hedge. It was a close call."