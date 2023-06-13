The presenter shot to fame when she won Big Brother in 2010, and is said to be in advanced talks to head to the Australian jungle later this year.

Reports suggest the fee could be around £100,000, with the presenter hoping an appearance on the reality show will help her "land bigger gigs".

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre TV column: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

Josie - who joined This Morning as competitions announcer and roving reporter in 2019 before becoming a fill-in presenter two years later - previously admitted she thought she'd struggle with Bushtucker Trials on I'm A Celebrity...

She said last year: “I’m a bit of a weakling.”

The 38-year-old star admitted she always feels nervous on This Morning but she loves being part of the show.

She said: "I get nervous all the time! Even when I’m doing the competitions, everything! It's literally the best.

"It's brilliant – absolutely brilliant. I get to do a bit of everything, like competitions, I get to go out and about, and now and again I get to dip my toe in and sit on the sofa. Its just perfect, lovely.

"I think if you don’t get nervous before live television ... I like the buzz of it, I still get the buzz! But still get completely nervous though."

ITV played down speculation about her heading Down Under.

A spokesperson said: "Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity... are speculation.”