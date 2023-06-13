Clark, 34, is set to present a new BBC travelogue alongside the 45-year-old barrister.

The pair will travel across Italy as they follow the path of the poet Lord Byron ahead of the 200th anniversary of his death.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Rylan and Rob make the perfect duo for this.

"They both love travel and have a taste for the finer things in life. But both come at the pursuit of pleasure from different directions.

The BBC show has actually been inspired by the upcoming 200th anniversary of Byron’s death. (Ian West/PA) (Image: PA/Ian West)

"It’ll make for a unique take on a well-trodden path and it’s hoped there’s scope for a further series if ­viewers take to the theme."

The former It Takes Two host is already looking forward to the challenge, speaking to The Sun, he said: "When I found out that Rob and I get to go travelling around Italy for the Grand Tour, I couldn’t have packed my suitcase quicker.

"Rob will be teaching me all about Italian history and art as we ­follow in the footsteps of the cultural greats, while I show Rob how to dance on bars.

"This series is going to be eye-opening and I bet we’ll have a laugh or two along the way."

Rylan Clark quits Strictly It Takes Two as host

Rylan confirmed that he was quitting as the host of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in April.

The popular presenter - who co-hosted the show alongside Zoe Ball and Janette Manrara - wrote on Instagram: "After four fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.

"The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

"Thank you Strictly, you will have my heart and dancing feet. (sic)"