Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions has a bumper catalogue of properties listed for its latest sale and here is just a small selection of them. The sale starts at midday on Tuesday, June 20, and ends from 5pm on the following Thursday, June 22.

A three-bedroom, bay-front, semi-detached house located in a popular location, number 225 Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran, has a guide price of £170,000-plus.

The property, which would benefit from updating but does offers good-size living accommodation, has been let for numerous years and has enjoyed good occupancy levels.

The ground floor has an entrance hallway, wc, open plan lounge/diner and kitchen.

The first floor has three bedrooms with a family bathroom.

The rear has a garden and there is a driveway at the front.

An end-link house on a spacious corner plot which may offer scope for development or extension.

Number 90 First Avenue, Caerphilly, has a guide price of £95,000-plus.

The three-bedroom property, with spacious gardens, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested) and offers excellent potential to improve for either a homeowner or investor.

A recently refurbished and updated one-bedroom maisonette including new modern kitchen and bathroom with new carpets and decoration throughout at 9 Clarence Street, Newport, has a guide price of £54,000-plus.

With kitchen and living room on the ground floor and first floor bathroom and bedroom there is also a rear garden with decking area.

A three-bedroom, semi-detached house requiring renovation and offering good size living accommodation, 133 Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly, has a guide price £155,000-plus.

The property comprises an entrance hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom with three bedrooms on the first floor.

It is set in gardens to the front, side and rear.

A traditional mid-terrace three- bedroom house, number 4 Lower Stanley Terrace, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, has a guide price of £54,000-plus.

The property, which would benefit from full renovation, has a lounge, kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms on the first with a garden to the rear.

This three-bedroom semi-detached property located close to local amenities and offering good size living accommodation is ideal for those looking for projects to renovate and resell or buy to let investment.

Oak Tree Court, 8, East Grove Road, Newport, is listed with a guide price £130,000-plus.

It has a lounge/diner, kitchen and wc on the ground floor and three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor. It benefits from double glazing and a driveway.

This mid-terrace, three bedroom house, at 6 Seaview, Sudbrook, near Caldicot, has a guide price of £149,000-plus.

It is in a pleasant position and requires refurbishment.

It offers two reception rooms, office, kitchen, three bedrooms and a first floor bathroom.

The rear garden has views, shed and wc.

The property, which is to be sold with vacant possession, could achieve a rental of approximately £1,100/£1,200 pcm.

A three/four bedroom house located at 49, Forsythia Close, Risca, has a guide price of £68,000-plus.

It was previously a four bedroom property but two were converted into one large room.

It has front and rear gardens, with the rear being enclosed and has a patio area.

It requires modernising and is currently tenanted and achieving a monthly rental of £525.

It is suggested that the current market value would be approximately £775 - £825 per a month.

An end-of-terrace, ex-local authority house set back from the road and benefitting from far reaching views, number 37 Rhiw Melin, Upper Cwmbran, has a guide price of £108,000-plus.

There is a lounge, dining room, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms, separate wc, bathroom and gardens at the front and rear.

It is to be sold with tenant in situ paying a rent of £750 pcm.

Tucked away at the end of a terrace, in a block of three, number 1 Christchurch House, Springfield Drive, Newport, has a guide price of £153,000-plus.

It was once a substantial detached property belonging to the church.

Having suffered fire damage, the property will require full renovation.

Due to the size of the extensive gardens to the side and rear there may be potential to build, subject to the necessary planning consents.

It has a lounge, kitchen, conservatory, three bedrooms, bathroom and off road parking.

Access is via a short lane off Chepstow Road. The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

A pair of exceptionally spacious flats and double garage situated in the popular village of Rhymney, number 11a & 11b, High Street, Rhymney, have a guide price £125,000-plus.

The property was totally renovated to a high standard some years ago and has subsequently been let to the local authority for approximately £10,800 pa.

It is now being sold with vacant possession.

The auction house is informed that the local authority is keen to let the property again and interested parties should make their own enquiries.

The flats benefit from fitted kitchens and bathrooms and have UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).