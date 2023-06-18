The new memorial post box has been installed at Langstone Vale Crematorium.

Newport’s memorial post box comes after the positive response to the first postal box in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

Nine-year-old Matilda, daughter of Gedling Crematorium’s memorial advisor, Leanne Handy, came up with the idea after her mum’s dad died in 2003 and her mother died in 2017.

Leanne said: “It all came about because Matilda was always saying she wished we could send Mamma and Grandad birthday and Christmas cards for them to read. She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

“Now the post box is in place, I am so pleased that local people are using it, and taking some comfort from it, as another way of feeling connected to their loved ones.

“We were thrilled by the positive response to the box and I feel very proud. We’ve had amazing comments from members of the community who have used it, about the comfort they have gained from writing letters and cards.”

Matilda has appeared on the BBC One Show, on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and was invited to Number 10 Downing Street for an International Women’s Day reception.

Leanne said: “Matilda and I were even more delighted when we learned that Westerleigh Group was going to install similar boxes across all its crematoria so that people all over the country will be able to use them.

“The memorial post boxes are available for anyone to use, regardless of whether you have held a service for your loved one at any of our crematoria or not.

“The memorial post boxes are available to absolutely anyone who wants to write a message to someone who’s no longer here.”

Gedling Crematorium has received over 100 letters and cards within the first few weeks.

Langstone Vale and Gedling crematoria are part of Westerleigh Group, the independent owners have 37 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales.