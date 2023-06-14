A large emergency services presence was spotted in Newport that caused ‘eight police vehicles’ to be called.
Gwent Police received a report of an altercation between a group of people in Ringland Circle.
Locals reported that “eight police vehicles descended on the shops’ and further police cars arrived.
Officed attended the Ringland Circle at 3.15pm on Friday 9 June and spoke to people at the scene.
However, no offences were identified, according to Gwent Police.
