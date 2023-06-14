Lindsey Hayes was out shopping in Newport at the end of April, but when she reached into her bag she realised her "purse was missing."

Ms Hayes said the "evil" act means she has "lost sentimental items" which "can never be replaced."

Ms Hayes said she first realised her purse was missing while waiting for the bus after shopping in Iceland in Commercial Street on April 25.

Ms Hayes said: “About an hour before this happened I had used my bank card to withdraw £30 from a cash machine.

“I used my bank card to pay for the items in the store where my purse was stolen. Then left the store to go to the bus station.

“Whilst waiting for my bus, I chatted with others who always travel on the same bus as me. I then went into my bag to get my bus pass which I keep in my purse, and it was then that I realised that my purse was missing. In my purse was my bank card, my bus pass, my railcard, cash and sentimental items.

“I went back to the store and the security guard went to check the CCTV footage and came back to tell me that it showed a woman putting a hand in my bag and removing my purse.

“The shock of this made me collapse outside the store.”

Outside Iceland on Commercial Street (Image: Google Maps)

Gwent Police confirmed it had received reports of two thefts from customers - Ms Hayes and another man - in the store on that day.

“The most distressing thing about this is not the loss of the money, purse or cards but the loss of sentimental items that can never be replaced,” said Ms Hayes.

“Those responsible for this are evil.

“Whoever was responsible for this criminal act obviously has no perception of the impact that this causes on their victim nor do they care.

“They obviously took my purse hoping that there was a substantial amount of money in it which there wasn't and if they thought that they could use my bank card to withdraw money from my account they were wrong there too.”

Comment from Gwent Police :

Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of thefts in the Iceland store, Commercial Road, Newport at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 25.

“It was reported that two customers had a purse and a wallet stolen while in the store.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2300132933, with details.”