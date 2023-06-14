M&Co in Monnow Street shut for good this year after the chain, previously called Mackay’s, fell into administration for the second time in two years in December 2022.

But there could be life in M&Co yet after the brand and intellectual property were sold to Yours Clothing.

Now, the company has big plans for M&Co, with a new website planned, an app and up to 50 brick and mortar shops to be restored.

Yours Clothing has not confirmed where the stores will be located yet as they are still in negotiations.

When M&Co went bust it shut all 170 of its branches across the UK, with the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs.

But Yours Clothing has big plans for M&Co, intending to launch a new website, www.mandco.com, on June 21 focussing on womenswear.

Boss Andrew Killingsworth told The Sun newspaper Yours Clothing wanted to restore M&Co to former glories.

"M&Co has an incredible heritage and a loyal customer following,” Mr Killingworth told the Sun. “Our goal is to honour that legacy by providing an unparalleled shopping experience while preserving the brand's identity."

"We are committed to bringing M&Co back to the high streets.”

Penarth's M&Co shut this year (Image: Newsquest)

Fashion retailer Yours Clothing bought M&Co's brand (Image: Yours Clothing)

Your Clothing press officer Alexandria Gordon-Devonshire confirmed the company was looking at locations for new M&Co stores.

“We are still in negotiation and are not yet able to disclose locations,” said Ms Gordon-Devonshire.

“We will be sharing this information as soon as we have confirmation.”