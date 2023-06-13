The Renegade Spirt ditched in shallow waters at Portcawl. Pictures: Wales News Service



Lifeboats were called to the wreckage less than 50 yards from the shoreline - and the "lucky" pilot was seen being helped out from the scene normally crowded with visitors.

The red light aircraft is registered to a couple living just 15 miles from the crash site in Porthcawl, South Wales.

The pilot - believed to be a 63-year-old man - was helped from the plane by beachgoers while RNLI lifeboats were called to the scene.

Moments after the crash at Portcawl

Hairdresser Michelle Harris said: "I don’t know whether it was engine failure or petrol or something else but I know that the plane flipped as it was landing.

"We’re just across from it so we could see all the drama. There was only one person in the plane and the guy was being cut out of it by the fire brigade when I went over.

"The water was only waist high so he’s very lucky. He's got a few cuts and scratches and he looks a bit shook and shaken but he’s fine thankfully. The place was full of ambulances, fire engines, you name it."



The RNLI rescue person from the Renegade Spirt today

Witness Margaret Kendrick said: "He was very lucky where it landed, I walked out of my house and saw a red shape. Somebody not far away saw it coming down, all of a sudden the plane was quiet and the engine went off.”

Onlooker James Brown spotted the red plane overturned with its propellor in the waters.

He said: "A plane has crash landed on the shore near Porthcawl Pavilion. I watched it coming low over the common and then the engine started spluttering and this is the result."

Fellow witness Terry Sinnett said: "Looks like a small aircraft has come down in Porthcawl. Pilot being attended by public but was walking."

Terry said he saw two lifeboats as well as police and ambulance and a helicopter at the scene.



The Renegade Spirt after the crash

Another witness Jamie Lewis said: "It is a miracle that no-one was hit by the plane and that the pilot managed to get out. He's a lucky bloke."

Porthcawl RNLI said they were called out at 9.25am - just a short time before the town would have been crowded with visitors enjoying the sunshine.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called today shortly before 9:30am to reports of an incident near the Seabank Hotel in Porthcawl.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and a duty operational manager to the scene, where we were supported by our Hazardous Area Response Team and the Coastguard. One person was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital for further treatment."

HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the response to a light aircraft going into the sea today at Porthcawl, south Wales.

"The alarm was raised at about 9.20am, with a person making their way out of the plane and onto dry land. RNLI lifeboats from Porthcawl and Port Talbot were sent.

"The Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from St Athan was also alerted, as well as South Wales Police and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The man from the plane was taken into the care of the Welsh Ambulance Service."