Colour Clash is not the only event to come to Tredegar Park next month, Party at the Park and Disco Tots are too.

Party at the Park will take place on July 14th, at day before Colour Clash, with Peter Andre named as the headlining act.

The iconic festival returns for its sixth year with three stages of music, main stage, club classic and Rum & Reggae.

Other acts on the main stage include Five, East 17, Heather Small, The Real Thing and Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band.

Party at the Park (Image: Party at the Park)

The club classic stage will feature Artful Dodger, Alison Limerick, Dave Pearce, Rozella, Technotronic and Urban Cookie Collective.

Musical Youth, UB40 experience, Love & Harmony Sound system and Uprising Sound system will perform on the Rum & Reggae stage.

Not only that but there will be a new street food village, gin and prosecco bar, a fairground, and a jitterbug circus.

But it doesn’t stop there, once Party at the Park is finished Colour Clash takes place the next day with Chipmunk and Ultrabeat set to perform at the festival.

Then on Sunday, June 16, Disco tots will take over Tredegar Park for the first time ever, which will be an event aimed at families with music and fun activities.

The event will host a afternoon of music and fun activities such as giant inflatables, giant bubbles and balloon modelling along with face painting and a character mascot parade.

Other entertainment includes stilt walkers, circus performers and a show from a fire breather along with two stages of music.

Artful Dodger returns to Tredegar Park as the headlining act for the main stage, after performing at Party at the Park, along with General Levy, Ironik, Phats and Small, Sweet Female Attitude and Tinchy Stryder.

The 90s rave tent will have Kevin and Perry go Large as the main performer along with Ian Van DAHL and Ultrabeat.

All activities for Disco Tots are included in the ticket price, tickets are priced at £59 for two adults and two children, £32.50 for one adult and one child, £22.50 for additional adult and £12.50 for additional child.