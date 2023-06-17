Founded in 1997, Tiny Tots on Malpas Road is run by local businesswomen Clare Sawkins and Nicola Williams.

The pair's vision vision was to advocate for working women and support working families by providing stimulating learning experiences in a happy, nurturing environment.

Tiny Tots has grown from having just two members of staff and one child to Ms Sawkins and Ms Williams expanding their business and opening nurseries in Clytha Square, Caerleon University and, most recently, Llanfoist.

The nursery, which now employs 37 members of staff, has been nominated for the Early Year Education Provider of the Year in this year’s South Wales Schools and Education Awards in association with New Directions.

Director Clare Sawkins said: “I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to turn my true passion into a successful business model and along the way I have been extremely lucky to work with so many incredible people - the children, their families and of course our wonderful staff."

Clare Sawkins and Nicola Williams from Tiny Tots Nursery (Image: Tiny Tots)

Last week the Argus reported that the finalists for the awards which recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across South Wales and say a big thank you to those whose efforts can easily be taken for granted.

Director Nicola Williams added, “Words cannot convey how very proud I am to have helped create something as special as Tiny Tots.

“We have provided outstanding care and education for generations of local children and also provided employment, careers and training opportunities for our loyal and dedicated team.

“We would like to thank each and every person who has helped and supported us on this wonderful journey.”

Chepstow Racecourse will host the South Wales Schools and Education Awards awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 28.

All the finalists in the South Wales Schools and Education Awards

Above and Beyond Award:

Emma Watt, Safeguarding Lead, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Beca Griffiths, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Ysgol Gynradd Bro Sannan, Bargoed.

Primary School of the Year Award:

Libanus Primary School, Blackwood;

Ysgol Bro Sannan, Bargoed;

Rhydri Primary School, Caerphilly.

Secondary School of the Year:

St Illtyd’s Catholic High School, Rumney;

St Martin's School, Caerphilly;

St Alban's RC High School, Pontypool.

Selection of this years finalists (Image: Newsquest)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Christine Jenkins, Coleg Gwent, Gwent;

Jean Stanford, Coleg Gwent, Gwent;

Dawn Cromwell, Burleigh House, Newport.

Head Teacher of the Year:

Richard Drew, Ysgol Bryn Derw, Newport;

Jamie Hallett, head of both Ysgol Bro Sannan, Bargoed and Ysgol Gilfach Fargod, Bargoed;

Lee Jarvis, St Martin’s School, Caerphilly.

Primary School Teacher of the Year:

Mr Merriman - Pentrepoeth Primary School, Newport;

Miss Phillipa Harris;

Miss Shepherd - Waunfawr Primary, Crosskeys;

Secondary School Teacher of the Year:

Mrs B Griffiths, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Stuart Ball, Caerleon Comprehensive, Newport;

Miss Gemmiti, St Martins School, Caerphilly.

Teaching Assistant of the Year:

Kirsty Silcox - Ysgol Bro Sannan, Caerphilly;

Antonia Jeavons, Ysgol Brynderw, Newport;

Acklima Begum, Ysgol Brynderw, Newport.

Early Year Education Provider of the Year:

Bellevue Nursery, Cwmbran;

Tiny Tots, Malpas Road, Newport;

Burleigh House Day Nursery, Newport.

Support Worker of the Year:

Carolyn Hickling, Libanus Primary, Blackwood;

Emma Watt, Caerleon Comprehensive, Newport;

Mrs Swift - Langstone Primary, Newport.

Class of the Year:

8A - Bedwas High School, Caerphilly;

Libanus Primary School - Phase 4, Blackwood.

College or University of the Year:

Univeristy of South Wales;

Coleg Gwent;

Cardiff and Vale College.

South Wales School and Education Awards in association with New Directions (Image: Newsquest)

Headline sponsor of the awards New Directions are Wales’ largest education recruitment and training providers of supply and permanent staff and is approaching its 30th anniversary.

The company, which started in 1994, branched out into education recruitment in 1999 and has since established several branches across the country, with over 2,000 people out working in the sector at any one time in teaching and ancillary roles. Just over 20% of staff work in schools in the Gwent and Monmouthshire areas.

The company also provides training to all education staff and online training webinars are regularly held during school holidays as part of its long-term professional development offering.