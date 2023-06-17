FIRE crews swooped in and rescued a fallen birds nest after a property was struck by lightning in Monmouthshire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue crews from Caldicot were attending a property struck by lightning when they noticed a fallen bird's nest on the roof.
Fire crews saved the birds test before transporting the nest to the vets for medical treatment.
Last month the Argus reported how a photographer captured the moment a bird was seemingly hit by lightning in Sofrydd, Blaenau Gwent.
The lightning strike lit up the sky - and sadly hit a bird.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here