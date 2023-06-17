South Wales Fire and Rescue crews from Caldicot were attending a property struck by lightning when they noticed a fallen bird's nest on the roof.

The saved birds nest (Image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service)

Fire crews saved the birds test before transporting the nest to the vets for medical treatment.

Last month the Argus reported how a photographer captured the moment a bird was seemingly hit by lightning in Sofrydd, Blaenau Gwent.

The lightning strike lit up the sky - and sadly hit a bird.