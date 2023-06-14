GoSafe, a Wales-wide partnership between police forces, said the new speed cameras would improve road safety.

The new cameras in Gwent are among 31 being switched on across South Wales in June.

"These additional schemes will make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit," GoSafe said, announcing the switch-on date of Monday, June 26.

In Newport, two new speed cameras will go live along the A48 Southern Distributor Road in the city.

One camera site will target speeding motorists on the westbound carriageway, and the other will monitor eastbound traffic.

In the Pontypool area, a new camera is being switched on along the A472 to catch speeding drivers.

The majority of the 31 new cameras will target offenders in Cardiff and Swansea, and other locations have been announced in Merthyr Tydfil and the Valleys.

South Wales Police runs the central ticket office for speeding offences across southern and central parts of the nation.

GoSafe said the new cameras were possible after investment in IT systems.

"Due to the advent of digital technology and the demands upon IT departments to install several camera types, significant development and investment in systems was required," the agency explained.

"Additional resourcing was approved in the IT staff team to assist with the development work and to bring all these schemes online."

"These additional resources mean that from Monday, June 26, 31 cameras across South Wales will begin processing offences."

While each of the new locations in Gwent will house traditional speed cameras, GoSafe has also invested elsewhere in so-called 'speed on green' cameras at traffic lights.

"These multi-functional cameras have the ability to capture both red light and speeding offences," the agency said.

"Speed is a major contribution to collisions on our roads," GoSafe added. "These additional schemes will make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit."