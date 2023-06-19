The main bus operator for Newport unveiled four electric coaches to their coach division fleet this month and will provide environmentally-friendly travel options for its private hire, day trip programmes and Southeast Wales schools and organisations.

The four new zero-emission Yutong TCe 12 coaches are the among the first in Wales.

Scott Pearson, of Newport Transport, said: “Our EV fleet is already leading the way in Wales, bringing improvement to air quality across the city and surrounding areas.

“With the introduction of electric coaches to our fleet, we continue to show our commitment to providing innovative, environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for South Wales.

From left to right, Nick Meakin, Private Hire Manager Newport Transport, Ian Downie, Head of Yutong UK, Scott Pearson, Managing Director Newport Transport (Image: Newport Bus)

“We are excited for further collaboration with the teams at Pelican Engineering, Yutong UK and Zenobe as we work towards our vision of a net zero fleet.”

The TCe12 coaches has a capacity of 46 passengers and comes with front and centre passenger doors on the near side.

The centre door and floor section will allow for wheelchair access. They also feature onboard toilets, air conditioning and individual USB plugs.

The electric drive line and control system is identical to those used in the E10 and E12 which are currently in service.

Ian Dowie, head of Yutong UK, added: “We are delighted that our ongoing partnership with Newport Transport has resulted in the first order for zero-emission coach in Wales being received from Newport.

Newport Bus (Image: Newport Bus)

“The feedback from their customers, including school children, is how smooth, quiet, and more importantly, environmentally friendly these new vehicles are.

“Newport Transport were the first customer of Pelican in the UK, and these are the fourth tranche of vehicles delivered into Newport, so the relationship continues to prosper for the benefit of Newport’s population.”

Newport Transport envisions a future with reduced car usage, the brand-new coaches will help towards creating a cleaner and more sustainable city.

Zenobe, the international EV fleet and battery storage specialist, has also supported the delivery of the new coaches for Newport Transport’s expanding fleet.

Steven Meersman, co-founder and Director of Zenobe, added: “Our financing solutions are supporting the introduction of four fully electric coaches into Newport Transport’s fleet. “

“This is enabling them to continue with their ongoing transition to electric vehicles without the associated upfront costs and more importantly without delay.

“This new investment was made possible through our vehicle and battery financing solution, which will guarantee the health and performance of each onboard battery for the next 16 years ensuring they meet the routes milage requirements.”

Mr Meersman believes that the new coaches will benefit from the smart charging infrastructure that they have in Newport Transports depot.

He added: “The eCoaches will also benefit from the smart charging infrastructure we already operate and maintain within Newport Transport’s depot for its growing fleet of electric buses.

“This is another exciting milestone in the electrification of transport in Wales, which we continue to support.”