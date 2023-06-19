With the rising cost of living, the pressure to pass a practical driving test has been taken up a notch.

Here we look at how the driving test pass rates between April 2022 and March 2023 compare in these Gwent regions...

Newport

There were 4,755 tests conducted in Newport, and 2,253 of these were passed. This a 47.4 per cent pass rate - the lowest of the Gwent areas, although it also represents also the highest number of tests booked out of these regions.

During this time period 2,505 males were tested and 1,198 passed (47.8 per cent) while 2,250 females were tested and 1,054 passed (46.8 per cent).

Males:

November 2022 had the highest nunber of males passing their test: 169 out of 385. However, July 2022 had the highest percentage of male passes with 56.4 (124 out of 220).

Females:

September 2022 had the highest number of females passing their test: 141 out of 260 - this was also the highest percentage of female pass rates during this time period with 54.2 per cent.

Abergavenny

Abergavenny had the highest pass rate in Gwent for this time period. There were 3,721 tests conducted with 2,297 passed; this is a 61.7 per cent pass rate.

During this time period 1,855 males were tested and 1,233 passed (65.4 per cent) while 1,835 females were tested and 1,063 passed (57.9 per cent).

Males:

October 2022 had the highest number of males passing their test: 180 out of 268. But December 2022 had the highest percentage of passes for males at 68.1 per cent (139 out of 204).

Females:

October 2022 also had the highest number of females passing their test: 137 our of 234. The highest percentage of passes for females was in July 2022 at 63.2 per cent (115 out of 182).

Monmouth

Monmouth had a 55 per cent pass rate during this time period - of 1,803 tests conducted there were 992 passes. There were 926 males tests with 510 passing (55.1 per cent) while 877 females were tests and 482 passed (55 per cent).

Males:

August 2022 has the highest number of male passes with 68 of 129 tests passed. The highest percentage of male passes was in June 2022 with 63.6 per cent (56 out of 88).

Females:

July 2022 has the highest number of female passes with 73 of 109 tests passed. This was also the month, during this time period, with the highest percentage of females passing: 67 per cent.

Where did you pass your driving test and how many attempts did it take you? Let us know in the comments!