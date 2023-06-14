Fellow guest Andrew Watkins launched the shocking attack on couple Melanie Rowles and Robert Layland outside Blaenavon rugby club where the function was being held.

The 42-year-old binman also spat at Miss Rowles, Newport Crown Court was told.

Watkins bit the back of Mr Layland’s head after punching him in the face causing his glasses to fall off.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said: “The defendant headbutted Miss Rowles to her forehead and spat in her face.

“He grabbed hold of Mr Layland’s coat and swung him around and ripped his hood off.

“Mr Watkins then threw punches, several of which connected with the upper body and caused a mark the left side of it to the face and also connected with his bottom lip.

“The defendant then grabbed Mr Layland by the head and bit into the back of his head which caused a large bite mark.

“Mr Layland retaliated by punching Mr Watkins’ chin causing him to fall backwards onto the floor.”

The violence erupted after the defendant argued with a man giving the couple a lift home from the party on the night of Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The victims got into the car before they called the police who arrested Watkins.

The defendant, of Maple Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Watkins has 11 previous convictions for 15 offences and the assaults last November put him in breach of a community order for three counts of battery.

Thomas Stanway, representing the defendant, said his client had been “drinking to excess” following the death of his father last summer and his marriage had broken down.

His barrister told the court: “He hasn’t had a drink since this incident and has made progress under this community order.”

Mr Stanway added that if Watkins was sent to jail he would lose his job as a refuse collector and would be unable to support his family.

The judge, Recorder Bruce Gardiner, told the defendant: “Mr Layland says that the assault has had a huge impact on his life and he feels to be a different person.

“Miss Rowles is unwilling to leave the house and described herself as being extra vigilant, bordering on paranoid and described herself as mentally scarred.”

Watkins was spared prison and handed a 12-month jail sentence that was suspended for two years.

The defendant must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

Watkins was ordered to pay his victims £100 each in compensation.