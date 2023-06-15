Liam Griffin, 23, from Cwmbran was trafficking drugs at “local authority accommodation” for young people in the town, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Police also found drug-related messages on the defendant’s mobile phone, prosecutor Claire Wilks said.

Griffin, of Barnets, Greenmeadow pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and Valium between June 12, 2021 and August 1, 2021.

The defendant had 11 previous convictions for 16 offences, which included drug offences, criminal damage, theft and being drunk and disorderly.

Kevin Seal, representing Griffin, said his client was “vulnerable” and has autism.

He added that the defendant could be the target of “bullying” if were sent to prison.

The judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey, told Griffin: “You were found red-handed.

“When the police investigated your phone, even though you did not give them the PIN, they found that you had clearly been supplying drugs.”

He added: “I've taken into account that you are young man, aged 23, but sadly you've got a long criminal record for somebody quite so young.

“That is something that if steps are not taken to address your offending behaviour, eventually the court will just lose patience with you and you may find that the sentences get tougher and tougher.

“I've also taken into account the fact that you have an autistic spectrum disorder but quite fairly nobody is saying to me, well, that's the sole reason why you offend.

“But of course it does lead me to be concerned as to whether you understand what is happening when you do offend, and clearly you need some educational work to try and help you with that.

“Selling drugs to other people in the community causes harm to those people.”

Griffin was handed a six-month jail sentence that was suspended for two years.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to observe a six-month electronically-monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge.