The English electronic dance music band known for their classic hits including Fire Starter, Breathe and Omen will be performing at Cardiff International Arena on Tuesday, November 21.

Flint passed away in 2019 and following his death The Prodigy went on a temporary hiatus.

The band returned to the road last year marking the 25th anniversary of the release of their album The Fat Of The Land which was a chart-topper upon release in the UK, US, Australia, and much of Europe.

The Prodigy have now announced an Army of the Ants UK tour for November which includes dates in Cardiff, Manchester and London.

🔊 NEW SHOW 🔊 @the_prodigy announce ARMY OF THE ANTS TOUR 2023

Support> @softplayband (formerly Slaves band)



📆 21 November 2023



👊 Tickets on general sale FRIDAY (16 June) 9:30am



🎟️ https://t.co/W53jaJFauD | 029 2022 4488



👉 L2 and Pre-Show Bar Access upgrades available pic.twitter.com/ck2ECaLwEK — Cardiff International Arena (@CardiffIntArena) June 12, 2023

How to get tickets to see The Prodigy in Cardiff

Tickets for The Prodigy's show at Cardiff International Arena go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 16.

They will be available to purchase on the Ticketmaster website.

There are no pre-sale tickets available for The Prodigy's Cardiff International Arena show.

The Prodigy Army of the Ants UK tour

The Prodigy will be going on their Army of the Ants UK tour in November 2023.

Parklife festival Manchester , what can we say ! It was on fire from start to finish, pure energy from the crowd ,

Much respect to all the people who were there, we luv y’all !

The gig was straight up RUCKUS !!!!

Master H x#theprodigy#armyoftheants#weliveforever pic.twitter.com/xfnuJSK3Xc — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) June 12, 2023

Here is the full list of venues and dates:

OVO Hydro, Glasgow - November 16

AO Arean, Manchester - November 17

First Direct Arena, Leeds - November 18

The Brighton Centre, Brighton - November 20

Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff - November 21

Utilita Arena, Birmingham - November 23

Alexandra Palace, London - November 24

The Prodigy are also set to perform three gigs in Ireland this month - one in each of Cork (June 28), Dublin (June 29) and Belfast (June 30).