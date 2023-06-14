Nazrul Amin from Newport has admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The criminal property relates to at least £2,200 in cash, the city’s crown court heard.

The offences were committed in Newport on April 1.

Amin, aged 32, of Telford Close, Rogerstone appeared in court via video link from Swansea Prison.

He is due to be sentenced in a fortnight and was remanded in custody until then.