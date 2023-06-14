A MAN from Newport has been charged with theft and fraud following incidents at a city supermarket and a discount store.
Officers from Gwent Police's Newport team said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and charged for the alleged offences "committed in the last week".
"The thefts took place in Poundland, Friars Walk and [in] Asda, Duffryn," the officers said on Twitter.
The man was remanded in custody to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, they added.
