According to the Met Office’s latest forecast for today, Thursday, Newport temperatures will reach a hot 27 degrees with "plenty of prolonged sunshine" and it will be "another hot night".

Both UV and pollen rates will be very high, however there is a chance of "the odd shower in the afternoon".

Newport in the sun (Image: Jim Cousins)

Newport in the sun. Picture: Jim Cousins

In a weather outlook on Wednesday afternoon BBC Weather said: "Tomorrow will be warm with hazy sunshine in the morning as areas of high cloud continue to move in from the southwest. In the afternoon, cloud may be thick enough to leave an isolated shower.’

Temperatures in Torfaen will also reach 27 degrees, while Ebbw Vale will see highs of 23 degrees.

As we go into Friday and the weekend Newport will experience "prolonged warm sunshine". But the Met Office is warning the weather will "turn more humid with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday".

Hour by hour weather forecast for Newport today: