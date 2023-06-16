Owned and run by Lisa Hopkins The Pad, located in Ponthir, will open its doors on Saturday, June 17, at 10am.

In a true family affair Lisa’s 15-year-old daughter, an aspiring artist, painted The Pad’s sign.

Lisa Hopkins with daughter Isabella (Image: Lisa Hopkins)

Ms Hopkins said: “I have made it a dog welcoming coffee cabin as, being an owner of two golden retrievers myself, there are a lot of dog walkers who use the area and would benefit from a dog-friendly coffee shop to take a break.

“I also hope it will encourage some of the more elderly residents of the area who may enjoy a nice cup of coffee/drink and will perhaps be able to get out a little bit more and chat to other residents as they will have a little safe place to go.

“My 15-year daughter is an aspiring artist, and it has been lovely for her to get involved and get creative. We have completed all of work ourselves as a family.

Isabella getting creative in The Pad (Image: Lisa Hopkins)

Isabella getting creative in The Pad. Picture: Lisa Hopkins

“The local residents have really embraced the idea and I have been given some items (such as water heater/sink/till) from some of the pub locals so the whole experience so far has been really positive.”

The Pad will sell lots of treats for your four-legged friends including doggy ice creams, doggy biscuits, doggy treats.

You can also treat your dogs to doggy merchandise which includes leads/collars/poo bags/balls/dog water bottles.

Inside The Pad (Image: Lisa Hopkins)

Inside The Pad. Picture: Lisa Hopkins

Ms Hopkins said: “The coffee cabin will have some seating areas in and out however the items on sale will be sold in takeaway packaging due to the limited space and facilities in the cabin.

“I will be selling bean to cup coffees, teas, hot chocolates, soft drinks, milk, crisps, various flapjacks, chocolate brownies, millionaires shortbreads and small tubs of ice cream for people.

“I have used some local or small independent suppliers plus most of the human food items are from Welsh suppliers.”

Seating area (Image: Lisa Hopkins)Seating area. Picture: Lisa Hopkins

Located in the car park of the Ponthir House Inn, The Pad will be open 8am-1.30pm on Saturdays and 12-4pm on Sundays. The coffee cabin will open from 10am-4pm on Saturday, June 17, for its opening day and will not be open on Sunday, June 18.