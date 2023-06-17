The event, which was organised by Cwmbran Community Council and supported by various partners and sponsors, featured a main stage at Cwmbran Boating Lake with a wide range of local and professional music and dance acts, a dog show, gaming van, sports arena, inflatables, face painting, and dozens of craft and food stalls.

The event also had a strong environmental theme, with displays and activities on recycling, wildlife, and sustainability. Visitors learned how to reduce their carbon footprint, protect local habitats, and support green initiatives.

Cllr Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: “We are delighted with the turnout and the feedback we received from the public.

"The Big Event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our diverse community and our environment.

"As a council we recognise that there is a cost-of-living crisis affecting residents so we made as many activities as possible free to the public. We are very grateful to all the staff, volunteers, partners, and sponsors who made this event possible.”

Among the partners who attended the event were Gwent Police, with a “Don’t buy Crime” theme and Torfaen County Borough Council who enjoyed interaction with many people while promoting the “raise the rate” recycling campaign.

There was an excellent demonstration of open water rescue by the Severn Area Rescue Association, which for many was a particular highlight.

The Big Event is one of the highlights of Cwmbran Community Council’s calendar of events and celebrations. For more information about the council’s activities and services, visit www.cwmbran.gov.uk

Pictures: Treasured Memories Photography and Katie Williams