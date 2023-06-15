A GWENT man has been accused of having indecent images of children.

Gareth Huxtable, 32, of Hargreaves Drive, Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.

He has been charged with three counts of possession of an indecent photograph of a child on December 21, 2021.

Huxtable also faces an allegation of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a dead dog.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail to appear before the crown court on June 26.