Bakery chain Greggs has opened a store in Pontypool yesterday creating new jobs for the local area.
The new unit at the Usk Vale Park estate adjacent to the A4042 Usk Road at Cwmoody, Pontypool has created 12 new jobs.
The Pontypool shop opens with a fresh new look and has seating inside.
The firm, known for savoury products such as the steak bake and various sweet treats will be open Monday-Saturday from 6am to 6pm and Sunday from 6:30am to 6pm.
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Pontypool has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”
Customers can also make click and collect orders to the store via the Greggs App.
Any further jobs created at the Pontypool shop will be posted here.
