Loungers’ café bar, the group behind the popular Cozy Club chain, have applied to Monmouthshire council for a premises licence for unit 9-11, on High Street, Chepstow.

Founded in 2002, the directors of Loungers are targeting 25 site new site openings and it looks like one will be in Chepstow.

Orleto Lounge in Basildon (Image: Loungers)

Loungers has applied to the licensing authority for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol between 10am-12am daily, the consumption will be on and off the premises and the provision of late-night refreshment between the hours of 11pm-12:30am.

On the possible opening Facebook user Jen McCouaig said: “They’re really popular places and serve decent grub. With the opening of a lounge, it may encourage more foot fall into the town.”

Whilst Emma Brennand said: “Whoop. This is great news for the high street.”

Selection of brunch dishes (Image: Loungers)

A notice has been put in the window of unit 9-11 High Street, the old Herbert Lewis building address, alerting locals of the licence application.

In 2018 Herbert Lewis department store, on Chepstow’s High Street which was run by the same family for 140 years closed.

In December Loungers opened Carro Lounge in Cwmbran, the site is retro-inspired, with electric artwork, oversized vintage sofas, painted tables and statement lighting with particular attention being paid to families, with a selection of games and books.