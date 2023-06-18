Mr Cues Newport will open above Kaspa’s dessert parlour in Commercial Street on June 26, and will be the first snooker hall to open Newport for nearly ten years.

The snooker club will provide both British and American Pool and snooker tables, table tennis, carrom board, table football, board games with more games to be added based on demand.

A spokesperson for MrCues Newport, said: “We have noticed there has not been much entertainment for our community in Newport, what we had does not exist anymore.

WATCH: Inside the new Mr Cue's Newport snooker club.

“So, we have come up with a package of where we can entertain the people of Newport. It was such a popular game growing up and we want to bring that back.

“There are no places for the younger generation to go a safe environment with their friends so that’s why we have created a place for them to come and have some fun.”

The Argus was invited to take a sneak preview of the almost finished venue, which has 11 pool and snooker tables along with a private room with a professional snooker table for hire.

The new centre will also serve cold drinks and hot food such as nachos, chips, and burgers and more once the final menu is finalised.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Some of the activities that will be avaiable at Mr Cues Newport Snooker. Picture: Newsquest

New visitors to the venue will get their first hour free, members of the snooker club will also get an hour free with their membership plan with all ages and abilities able to join.

Mr Cues Newport will be open Sunday to Thursday, from midday until 1am, with a late closing time of 2.30am on Friday and Saturday but will consider staying open later depending if there is demand from visitors.