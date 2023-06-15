The group set up the camp in Rogerstone on Monday, June 12, between Rogerstone Police Station and Rogerstone Primary School.

Concerned parents of pupils at Rogerstone Primary School reported the matter to Gwent Police and Newport City council.

A parent told the Argus parents were unwilling to take their children to the play park due to the travellers camp.

He said: “When I picked my daughter from school yesterday, I spotted them between the park and the primary school."

The parent expressed his concern of how close they were to the school grounds.

He added: “It is not very nice to see them pitched up next to the play park and literally next to the school’s fence.

“There were quite a few vehicles parked around there, so I wasn’t happy to let my child go into the park after school.”

Newport City Council have informed the Argus that the travellers have since moved on from the site. Gwent Police were also aware of the encampment.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were aware of an encampment in Ebenezer Drive, Newport, but the individuals have now left the area.”