A MAN has been charged with stealing from his company.
Christopher Champion is accused of the theft by employee of £10,039.73 worth of metal items from HWM-Water Ltd at Llantarnam Park Way, Cwmbran.
The 33-year-old defendant allegedly stole them on September 30, 2022, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Champion, of Bryn Celyn, Pentwyn, Cardiff is due to appear at the crown court on July 11.
He was granted unconditional bail.
