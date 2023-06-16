FLAVIO ROSSI, 45, of Corporation Road, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified at London Stansted Airport on October 26, 2021 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified at Glynrhondda Street, Cardiff on March 25, 2021.

He was banned from driving for 19 months and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

NICOLA LOUISE EMERSON JONES, 45, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL WOODRUFF, 26, of Gruffydd Drive, Churchill Park, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 104mph in a 70mph zone on the A1 at Alconbury, Cambridgeshire on October 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLOTTE ANNE KILLEN, 35, of St Michael Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on December 4, 2022.

She must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JENNY TOVEY, 36, of Bronawelon Terrace, Crumlin, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW GEOFFREY MOULD, 67, of Chapel Lane, Llandevaud, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHARON CAMPBELL, 52, of Bournville Road, Abertillery must pay £703 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on December 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NAVEED AHMAD, 38, of Castle Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERMAINE WILLIAMS, 31, of Graig Park Lane, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, a non-endorsable offence, at Windrush Close, Bettws on December 19, 2022.

MICHAEL MILLS, 45, of Station Terrace, Penarth must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding on the M4 motorway in Newport at 66mph in a 50mph zone between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on February 1.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.