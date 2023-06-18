A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of rape.
Kai Pennell, 32, from Cwmbran is accused of sexual assaults allegedly committed in 2020.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on July 11.
Pennell, of Llandenny Walk, Southville was granted conditional bail.
