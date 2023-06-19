Lee Robinson died suddenly on May 13, aged 42.

Described as "a hard-working family man", Mr Robinson leaves behind two sons and one daughter.

Lee Robinson (Image: Emma Jane)

Speaking to the Argus sister Emma Jane said: “Lee was a hard-working family man who always lit up a room when he entered, he had many people who looked up to him.

“He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his two sons and one daughter, he also enjoyed surfing, traveling to different beaches in his campervan, skateboarding and music events.”

In remembrance Mr Robinson's family are holding a festival called Leefest in his honour, and have set up a GoFundMe page.

Ariella, Josh, Pamela Dewi and Lee Robinson (Image: Emma Jane)

The festival will be held at Pontypool United Rugby Club on August 6, starting at midday.

Emma Jane said: “It will include live music, a variety of stalls, face painting, bouncy castle, food outlets and mental health information.

“We are hoping to raise money for men's mental health charity's, also put awareness out there and let people and their families know where to reach out if they are struggling.

'Leefest' will take place on August 6 (Image: Emma Jane)

“We think it’s important as there isn't enough awareness publicly as there should be. It’s still an illness although it's not physical.

“We want his memory to live on, if we can help one family in this process it will all be worthwhile.”

To view the GoFundMe page, click here.